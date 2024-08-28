SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $4,918,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 229,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

