Soleno Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,829 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 644 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of -1.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $799,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $799,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,395.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,695 shares of company stock worth $4,396,224. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,325,000. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,778,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

