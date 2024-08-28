Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Sotera Health worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.