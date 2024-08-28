Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 299,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 136,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $218.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $219.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.