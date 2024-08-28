Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $28,745.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,990.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $36.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

