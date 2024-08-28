SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 0.7%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.13. 85,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 53,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

