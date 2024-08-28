SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

