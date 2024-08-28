SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,573,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $125,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

