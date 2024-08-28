SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,842,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.