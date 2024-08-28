SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $154.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
