SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

