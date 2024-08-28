Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectral Medical and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.3% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectral Medical and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -967.95% N/A -288.93% TELA Bio -65.04% -252.57% -56.63%

Risk and Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.18 million 123.34 -$11.60 million ($0.05) -10.38 TELA Bio $64.74 million 1.14 -$46.66 million ($1.67) -1.80

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.