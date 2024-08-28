Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.