Sprinklr (CXM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. DA Davidson cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.