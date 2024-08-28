Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $175,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

