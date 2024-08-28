SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. DA Davidson raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPSC opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

