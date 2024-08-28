SRN Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 18,161 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,625,201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $416.79 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.