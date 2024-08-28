Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $7.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -240.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 25.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

