Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.22. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 72,506 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,618,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 292,100 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $622,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,625,821 shares in the company, valued at $114,222,998.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,025,821 shares in the company, valued at $100,749,059.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $807.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Standard BioTools by 783.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 512,937 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.