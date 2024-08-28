Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $153,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

