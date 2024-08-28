State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $2,597,864. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

