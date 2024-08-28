State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,298,404. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

