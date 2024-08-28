State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,188,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

