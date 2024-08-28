State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,129 shares of company stock valued at $455,552. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

