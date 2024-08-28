State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.