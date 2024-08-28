State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

