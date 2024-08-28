State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $224.15 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.53. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.