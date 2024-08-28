State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $248.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.64 and its 200 day moving average is $249.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

