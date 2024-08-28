State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

TFC opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.