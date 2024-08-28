Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $120.88 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.63.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
