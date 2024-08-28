Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Steel Partners stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.