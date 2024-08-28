Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.28

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.
Stellantis Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.
