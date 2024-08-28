StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Financial Contrast

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Noah shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 5 3 0 2.38 Noah 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.88, suggesting a potential downside of 15.95%. Noah has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.21%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than StepStone Group.

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Noah pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. StepStone Group pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noah pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Noah is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StepStone Group and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $720.02 million 8.39 $58.09 million $0.90 60.64 Noah $3.14 billion 0.16 $142.18 million $1.79 4.37

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 10.02% 4.55% Noah 31.26% 9.08% 7.43%

Summary

Noah beats StepStone Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP. was founded in 2007 and is based in LA Jolla, California with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, New York, New York.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas mutual fund products, private secondary products, and other products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

