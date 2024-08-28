StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.75

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 81178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in StepStone Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in StepStone Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

