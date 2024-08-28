STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in STERIS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STE opened at $235.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.12. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

