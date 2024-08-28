Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$50,500.00.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60.

On Friday, August 16th, Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$41,246.00.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$605.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.69.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4201331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

