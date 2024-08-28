Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.00

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 1002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,917,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.