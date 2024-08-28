Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bank of Montreal Put Options (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,765 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 209% compared to the average daily volume of 896 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.