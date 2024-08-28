Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Healthpeak Properties Call Options (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,386 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,374% compared to the average volume of 541 call options.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,231.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOC opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

