Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 51,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,989 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PATH shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

PATH opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in UiPath by 2,495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 655,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

