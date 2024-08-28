Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Soho House & Co Inc. Call Options (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,254 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 696% compared to the average volume of 409 call options.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $129,876.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,279.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $129,876.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,279.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,883 shares of company stock worth $879,714. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHCO opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

