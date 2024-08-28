Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TELUS Call Options (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the typical daily volume of 247 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TELUS by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,742 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of TELUS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 195,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,323,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 251,456 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. TELUS has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.18%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

