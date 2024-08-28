Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Hain Celestial Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,945% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,542 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $11,294,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,649 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $3,942,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $727.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

