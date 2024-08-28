StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Shares of RBCN stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.81. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
