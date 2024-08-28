StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Trevena Price Performance
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
