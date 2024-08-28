StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BGCP opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. BGC Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.51.
About BGC Group
