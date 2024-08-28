StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

