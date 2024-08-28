StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
