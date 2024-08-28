StockNews.com Upgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Strong-Buy

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

