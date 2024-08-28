StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Strong-Buy

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

