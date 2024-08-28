Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.97

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 16268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $825.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
