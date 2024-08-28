Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.97

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 16268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $825.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,183 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 200,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

